HC allows DIFE to file petition challenging stay on Yunus' conviction

The High Court today allowed the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments to file a revision petition challenging the Labour Appellate Tribunal's order that on January 28 stayed conviction and sentence of Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three others in a labour law violation case.

The HC bench led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder passed the order after lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan requested permission to swear an affidavit for filing the revision petition.

Khurshid Alam Khan is the lawyer of Tariqul Islam, an inspector under the Department of Inspection of Factories and Establishments, who investigated the case.

The lawyer told The Daily Star that the petition will be filed with the HC by today challenging the Labour Appellate Tribunal order that stayed till March 3 the labour court verdict that convicted and sentenced to Prof Muhammad Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom to six months' imprisonment and fined them Tk 30,000 in the case.

In the petition, an order has been sought from the HC so that Prof Yunus and three others cannot go abroad until their appeals are disposed of by the Labour Appellate Tribunal, he said.

He also said that the order of bail of the four including Yunus was not challenged in the petition.

He added that an appellate court cannot stay the conviction and sentence delivered by a trial court to any convict under the relevant rules of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The appellate court can stay the order of fine, he also said.

The HC may hold hearing on the revision petition tomorrow.

On January 28, the Labour Appellate Tribunal granted bail to Prof Yunus and three others following separate appeals filed by them.

The four persons filed appeals with the Labour Appellate Tribunal against a Dhaka Labour Court verdict in the labour law violations case. The appeal was accepted and the lower court's verdict, sentencing each of them to six months' jail, was stayed on that day.

At the same time, it asked the court concerned to submit the case dockets on March 3.

On January 1, Sheikh Merina Sultana, chairman of the Third Labour Court of Dhaka, sentenced Yunus, chairman of Grameen Telecom, and its directors Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum and M Shahjahan to six months in jail in the case.

Soon after the verdict, the court granted bail to all four for a month, following separate bail pleas.

The four were also fined Tk 30,000 each, in default of which they would have to serve 25 more days in prison.

According to the case documents, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments officials inspected the Grameen Telecom office in the capital's Mirpur on August 16, 2021, and found several violations of labour laws there.