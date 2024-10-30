HC allows BNP to place arguments

The High Court yesterday allowed BNP to place arguments before it on the rule that questioned the constitutionality of the 15th amendment that scrapped the non-partisan caretaker government system.

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury granted a petition filed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Senior lawyer Advocate Zainul Abedin and Barrister Md Badruddoza Badal moved the petition.

The bench is scheduled to hold a hearing on the rule today that questioned the constitutionality of the 15th amendment of the constitution.

The 15th amendment bill was passed by the parliament on June 30, 2011, and signed into law on July 3 of the same year. It abolished the caretaker government system introduced by the 13th amendment in 1996.

The law also recognised Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as Father of the Nation and increased the number of reserved seats for women in parliament from 45 to 50.

Following the amendment, three general elections were held with Sheikh Hasina in the prime minister's office.

Earlier, the HC bench allowed Jamaat-e-Islami to place arguments before this court in connection with the case, the party's lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir told The Daily Star.

Another HC bench led by Justice Naima Haider on August 19 this year issued the rule asking the respondents to show causes as to why the Constitution (15th amendment) Act, 2011 should not be declared unconstitutional, and why the previous actions taken under this act should not be treated as transactions past and closed.

Secretaries at the ministry of law and Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat have been made respondents to the rule.

The rule was issued following a petition filed by five citizens -- Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of rights organisation Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, Tofail Ahmed, M Hafizuddin Khan, Md Jobirul Hoque Bhuiyan and Zahrah Rahman -- challenging the legality and constitutionality of the 15th amendment.

They submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on August 18, stating that following the 15th amendment, the nation saw three consecutive failed elections and it ultimately led to the July 2024 uprising and the fall of the government on August 5, 2024.

The 13th amendment was incorporated into the constitution in 1996 to ensure free and fair elections and strengthen democracy. It represented the "will of the people" and a "political consensus and settlement," said the petition.

Meanwhile yesterday, the HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury issued a fresh rule asking the respondents to explain why the Constitution (15th Amendment) Act, 2011 should not be declared contradictory to the constitution and why the previous action taken in pursuance of this law should not be declared illegal.

The bench issued the rule after hearing another petition recently filed by Mofazzal Hossan, a freedom fighter and a resident from Narayanpara of Raninagar in Naogaon, challenging the legality of the 15th amendment.