HC agrees to revive case

The High Court yesterday agreed to hold a hearing of an appeal against a lower court order that accepted a probe report on clearing all the accused including Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir of charges in a case filed for rape and murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia in 2021.

The HC bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order after a primary hearing on the appeal filed by Munia's elder sister Nusrat Jahan Tania.

The case filed for the rape and murder of Munia has been revived following the HC order, Nusrat's lawyer Sarwar Hossain told The Daily Star. He said the HC will later hold a hearing on the appeal and pass necessary directives.

"I hope the High Court, after hearing the appeal, will direct the police to conduct a further investigation into the case," he said.

The lawyer said even the statement of the investigation report made by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has revealed sufficient evidence and elements of offence for holding trial of the case.

Munia was about three weeks pregnant before the murder, he said.

Barrister Sarwar said he will move the appeal before the HC for its hearing after reopening of the court following its upcoming annual vacation.

Both the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court will go into annual vacation on September 6 and will reopen on October 20.

The Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 of Dhaka on March 20 accepted the PBI's final (investigation) report rejecting the no-confidence petition submitted by Munia's elder sister.

Police recovered the body of 21-year-old Munia from a Gulshan flat on April 26, 2021.