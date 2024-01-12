HC acquits Shahed in arms case

The High Court yesterday acquitted Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed in an arms case, in which he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The bench of Justice Ashish Ranjan Das and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan scrapped the lower court verdict that convicted and sentenced him in the case.

The HC bench delivered the verdict after holding a hearing on an appeal filed by Shahed challenging the lower court judgement.

Shahed's lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told The Daily Star that the HC acquitted his client as the state could not prove the allegation brought against him of possessing illegal arms and bullets.

However, Shahed cannot get released from jail as he is arrested in other cases, he added.

Full text of the HC verdict was not released yet.