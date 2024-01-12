Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 11:58 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

HC acquits Shahed in arms case

Staff Correspondent
Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 11:58 PM

The High Court yesterday acquitted Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed in an arms case, in which he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The bench of Justice Ashish Ranjan Das and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan scrapped the lower court verdict that convicted and sentenced him in the case.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The HC bench delivered the verdict after holding a hearing on an appeal filed by Shahed challenging the lower court judgement.

Shahed's lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told The Daily Star that the HC acquitted his client as the state could not prove the allegation brought against him of possessing illegal arms and bullets.

However, Shahed cannot get released from jail as he is arrested in other cases, he added. 

Full text of the HC verdict was not released yet.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৩৬ মন্ত্রী-প্রতিমন্ত্রীর কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয় পেলেন

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা এবার তার অধীনে রাখছেন মন্ত্রিপরিষদ বিভাগ; প্রতিরক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয়; সশস্ত্র বাহিনী বিভাগ; বিদ্যুৎ, জ্বালানি ও খনিজ সম্পদ মন্ত্রণালয়, সংস্কৃতি বিষয়ক মন্ত্রণালয় এবং শ্রম ও...

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধানমন্ত্রী হিসেবে শপথ নিলেন শেখ হাসিনা

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification