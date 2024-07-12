Hazaribagh and Lalbagh to become green hotspots

$105 million project taken by Rajuk, GIZ

Hazaribagh was once surrounded by tanneries for which untreated waste was dumped into the Buriganga river, polluting the environment.

Considering the environmental threat, the government relocated the tanneries to Savar in 2017.

Now, dilapidated buildings and abandoned machinery prevail on the site, but long-term tannery operations have accumulated dangerous levels of chromium in the soil.

To make the area sustainably liveable for residents, a plan titled "Climate Resilient and Green Action Plan (CRGAP)", prepared by Rajuk and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) with the support of the City Climate Finance Gap Fund, has been finalised to transform Hazaribagh and Lalbagh into a green hotspot.

Under the project, contaminated soil will be cleaned up, and new environment-friendly block-based structures will be built in the Hazaribagh area, Md Ashraful Islam, chief town planner of Rajuk, told The Daily Star.

Tree plantation and development projects, including residential, commercial, and recreational centres, will be taken in the area, he said.

In the historically significant Lalbagh, the project will protect the heritage sites, and will build different climate-resilient developments, including parks and walkways, and structures will be made on both sides of the Buriganga, he added.

Ashraful said once the US $105 million project is completed, the capital's greenery will increase by 25 to 30 percent.

"We will complete the preliminary work by this year and start implementing the project by January," he added. They expect to complete the project by 2029, he added.

To brief about the project, a day-long workshop was organised at the Rajuk Auditorium yesterday.

Addressing as chief guest, Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury said a plan that is not implemented is worthless.

"We only talk about the plan, but in reality, the decision to relocate the tanneries in Hazaribagh has not been fully implemented, and the relocation was not completed properly. If a plan is not implemented properly, there is no point in just planning," he said.

He asked the officials concerned to work properly so that progress is visible by the end of this year.

Rajuk Chairman Siddiqur Rahman Sarker said the plan is designed to guide future green and climate-resilient development.

He reiterated the importance of developing green and environment-friendly infrastructure in Hazaribagh and Lalbagh.

"We want to work together with the local population to create a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable area to ensure a better quality of life. We'll create a green, beautiful, and climate-resilient environment through tree planting, setting up aesthetic parks and playgrounds, and constructing environment-friendly buildings," he added.

Md Fazle Reza Sumon, team leader of CRGAP, presented concerning environmental issues and addressed the necessity of a regeneration plan.

Martina Burkard, acting country director of GIZ Bangladesh, and Nabirul Islam, secretary of the Housing and Public Works Ministry, also spoke at the event.