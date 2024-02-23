Have to use vast maritime resources for our progress: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday stressed on extracting marine resources from Bangladesh's vast maritime zones maintaining friendly relations with the neighbouring countries to tap potential of the "Blue Economy" for the country's socio-economic advancement.

Hasina made the remarks at an event marking the golden jubilee of enacting the law titled "The Territorial Waters and Maritime Zones Act, 1974" at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka.

"We will have to be cautious in extracting our marine resources and in continuing business and trade using seaways maintaining our foreign policy -- Friendship to all, malice to none."

She said conflicting situations are being seen in many areas across the globe. But there is no conflict in this region, she said.

The prime minister said the Bay of Bengal is a part of the Indian Ocean and it is a very important marine route as international business and trade have been continuing on it since ancient times.

Hasina reiterated that Bangladesh always believes in peace, and said, "We don't want war; we want peace. Peace shows the path of development and progress and helps the nation march forward."

She said, "We will never engage in war. But, we have to have capability to protect our sovereignty."