Hasura Akther Rumky's solo art exhibition opens in Washington DC

Artist Hasura Akhter Rumky's solo art exhibition "Ode to Peace and Love: A Canvas of Hope" has begun in Washington DC.

The exhibition was inaugurated at the gallery of Gandhi Memorial Centre in Washington DC on June 8 at 2:00pm local time yesterday. The exhibition, which is open for everyone, will run till July 10.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran was supposed to attend the inauguration, but he could not attend. In his place, Economic Minister Fazle Rabbi and Executive Secretary of Bangladesh Embassy Priyanti Kanakarattana were present.

Voice of Bangla journalist Satarupa Barua was also present at the event. Smriti Karuna Began, director, Gandhi Memorial Centre delivered the inaugural address.

Rumky said, "In 'Ode to Peace & Love: A Canvas of Hope,' delve into the essence of my existence, portrayed vividly on canvas. My art is not merely a passion; it's the very fabric of my being, a visual narrative of dreams and reality intertwined. Unbound by medium, each stroke is a step on my journey of self-discovery. Working with soil-sand-based colors isn't just a choice; it's a connection to nature and the cycle of life. Like dust, I am transient, seeking freedom from sorrow and pain.

"In this exhibition, I focus on the urgent call for peace, particularly shedding light on the plight of Gaza. Through my art, I aim to inspire unity, compassion, and a vision of a world where war gives way to harmony and love. I tried to portray 'Hands of Connection'. This ongoing series explores the power of human connection through hands. Each painting celebrates the unique, unspoken bonds that unite us, emphasizing love, trust, and solidarity. 'Icons of Peace' series of portrait paintings honor remarkable figures whose lives and legacies embody the ideals of peace, compassion, and harmony, and some paintings celebrate the beauty and strength of love. Join me in envisioning a world where every leaf is touched by heavenly light, and where the echoes of 'What a Wonderful World' resound in every heart," she said.

Rumky earned both her BFA and MFA from the Department of Oriental Arts, under the Faculty of Fine Arts of the University of Dhaka.

Her artworks are deeply influenced by her emotional experiences and journey as an artist. People are the main subject of Rumky's paintings. She is proficient in the use of pastel, acrylic, charcoal, and natural materials like soil pigments. One will find illusion, silence, emotions, and longing for human connection through her magical spells over canvas.