Hasnat slams health adviser as 'example of Yunus’s nepotism'

Calls for Nurjahan Begum’s resignation over 'inaction' after Uttara plane crash

Hasnat Abdullah, the National Citizen Party's southern region chief organiser, has labelled Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum as the "biggest example" of nepotism by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

"Our health adviser, do you know her? She was appointed under Dr Yunus's brotherhood ('Bhai brother') quota," Hasnat said at an NCP rally in Chandpur today.

"She is the biggest example of his nepotism," he added.

Strongly criticising Nurjahan's role following the recent aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara, Hasnat said, "This adviser is entirely unnecessary. Have you seen her take any action? The salary she draws is haram. The vehicle she uses, bought with public funds, is a betrayal of the people."

"She has no knowledge of healthcare, treatment or medical technology. Her only qualification is her ties to Grameen Bank and closeness to Dr Yunus," he alleged.

Hasnat added it was "unfortunate" that the adviser herself travels to Singapore for medical treatment.

"She should return every money she has drawn as salary and resign immediately," he demanded.

The NCP leader said, "We want to restructure the state after the mass uprising. But, unfortunately, our health system is in the same dire state as before, so is the law and order."

He also accused the Awami League of trying to "play politics over dead bodies" and urged all to unite against what he termed "fascism".