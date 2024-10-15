Hasnat, Sarjis call for laying siege to High Court tomorrow

Demanding resignation of "fascist judges", the anti-discrimination student movement has announced a siege of the High Court tomorrow.

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, announced the programme in a post on his Facebook profile this evening.

In that post, Hasnat Abdullah wrote Awami League's fascist judges will be surrounded at the High Court by 11:00am tomorrow.

Coordinator Sarjis Alam also gave the same post following Hasnat Abdullah.