Hasnat demands removal of president

Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement that spearheaded the mass uprising that toppled the Awami League government, has called for the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Hasnat made the demand through a post on his verified Facebook account yesterday. He also demanded the punishment of the AL as a party, the formation of a new constitution, the removal of corrupt bureaucrats, and the cancellation of all "illegal agreements" made during former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure.

"Awami League [as a party] should face justice, a new constitution should be written, corrupt Awami bureaucrats should be sacked, all illegal agreements made during Hasina's tenure should be cancelled, and [Sahabuddin] Chuppu should be removed from the post of president immediately," he wrote in the post.