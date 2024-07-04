Hasina’s upcoming China visit to boost cooperation on regional and int'l issues: envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today said China stands ready to take Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit as an opportunity to further deepen mutual trust between the two countries, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, consolidate traditional friendship, and work together to realise the Chinese Dream of National Rejuvenation and Bangladesh's Vision 2041.

"Our relationship boasts strong vitality, dynamism, and development potential. It enjoys broad support from our two peoples and will continue to maintain robust and sound development momentum," he said.

The ambassador made the remarks at the DCAB Talk held at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

DCAB President Nurul Islam Hasib and General Secretary Ashiqur Rahman Apu also spoke at the event.

The envoy said China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to achieve more practical results in infrastructure, digital economy, clean energy, agriculture, education, healthcare, culture and people-to-people exchanges, thereby assisting Bangladesh in its modernisation process.

Through PM Hasina's upcoming visit, he said, the two sides will further enhance coordination and cooperation on regional and international issues, jointly upholding the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and international fairness and justice.

The envoy said China supports Bangladesh's bid to become a partner country of the BRICS and hopes Bangladesh will be a BRICS member at an early date.

He said China highly appreciates Bangladesh's humanitarian spirit in sheltering more than one million Rohingya refugees. China is actively pursuing all parties involved in the Myanmar conflict to achieve a ceasefire and engage in dialogue, thus paving the way for repatriation of the refugees at an early date.

"China stands ready to support Bangladesh in multilateral arena, jointly safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and promoting regional and international peace and stability," Yao said.

He said Bangladesh and China share similar values, national dreams, and development paths.

The envoy said China is ready to carry forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence with Bangladesh, consolidate political mutual trust, and make China-Bangladesh relations a model of mutual respect and win-win cooperation among developing countries.

Through Hasina's upcoming visit, he said, the two sides will achieve new breakthroughs in pragmatic cooperation, bringing more benefits to the people of both countries.

"It has been proven that China is Bangladesh's most reliable partner and most trustworthy friend," said the ambassador.

On Bangladesh's journey toward modernisation, he said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is highly consistent with Vision 2041 and the dream of "Golden Bengal," as well as Bangladesh's national conditions.

"China is Bangladesh's largest trading partner and the second-largest source of foreign investment. China's economic and trade cooperation with Bangladesh comes with no political strings attached nor demands for special privileges. Significant results have been achieved over the past eight years since Bangladesh joined the BRI," he added.