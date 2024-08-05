Hasina's ouster a seismic event in Bangladesh history: ICG

The resignation of Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina is an opportunity to avert further bloodshed, and the immediate priority now should be to prevent any further deaths, at the hands of either protesters or groups loyal to Hasina and the Awami League, said International Crisis Group (ICG).

"The army has an important role to play in ensuring security and stability. The interim government that will now assume power should carry out a credible investigation into the tragic events of recent weeks, and ensure the thousands of protesters and opposition figures who have been detained are released," the Brussels-based global think tank said in a statement today.

"At the same time, it needs to embark on the long task of rebuilding democracy in Bangladesh, which has been so badly eroded in recent years," said ICG Senior Consultant Thomas Kean.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation is a seismic event in Bangladesh history but has come at a tragic price. In recent weeks, over 300 people have been killed, the vast majority of them protesters shot dead by police, paramilitaries and members of the ruling Awami League.

The protests emerged at a time of widespread discontent with her government, which had become increasingly authoritarian during its 15 years in power, and badly mismanaged the economy.

Hasina sealed her fate when she decided to respond to the protests with brutality and arrogance rather than pursue serious dialogue with protest leaders. She pushed Bangladeshis over the edge.

Part of the reason the protest movement gained such widespread support was the fact the country has not held a competitive election in 15 years, Thomas Kean said.

"The current crisis presents an opportunity to put Bangladesh back on the path of genuine democracy and move beyond the hyper-partisan, winner-takes-all electoral dynamics that have caused so much damage over the past three decades.

"The interim government should work with student leaders who have emerged in recent months and gained the respect of the public on political reforms to this end."