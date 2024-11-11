Bangladesh
Hasina won’t be able to regroup AL from India

Says BNP leader Farroque
UNB, Dhaka
Sheikh Hasina will not be able to reorganise Awami League leaders and workers through her "empty statements" from India, said BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Zainul Abedin Farroque yesterday.

"Sheikh Hasina has left the country, but her associates are still plotting," Farroque said at a rally held by the Jatiyatabadi Ganatantrik Party in front of Jatiya Press Club.

The BNP leader accused Hasina's cronies of damaging Bangladesh's economy through extensive corruption, alleging that many have also fled the country after amassing wealth through illegal means.

Farroque urged the interim government to expedite plans for a credible national election and complete state reforms.

"Instead of stalling, the government should consult political parties to establish an election roadmap," he said.

A government led by elected representatives is essential to counter conspiracies by Awami League, he added.

He also emphasised that BNP leaders, activists, and supporters, under Tarique Rahman's guidance, have consistently resisted Sheikh Hasina's "autocratic rule".

