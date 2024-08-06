Hasina will not return to politics

Joy tells BBC

There will be no political comeback for Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy told BBC yesterday, hours after the former Bangladesh prime minister resigned and left the country.

Joy said Hasina was "so disappointed that after all her hard work, for a minority to rise up against her".

Speaking to Newshour on the BBC World Service, Joy -- who was an official adviser of the prime minister until today – said his mother was considering resigning since yesterday and had left the country for her own safety after her family insisted.

"She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia. She's very disappointed."

On accusations that the government had dealt with protesters in a heavy-handed manner, he denied it, saying: "You've had policemen beaten to death -- 13 just yesterday. So, what do you expect the police to do when mobs are beating people to death?"

Hundreds of people have died in the protests so far, with the vast majority protesters.