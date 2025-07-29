Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 04:24 AM

Bangladesh
July Killings
Bangladesh

Hasina, top AL leaders sued in Gazipur

Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 04:24 AM
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 04:24 AM
Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and other top leaders have been sued on charges of killing a person during the July uprising in Gazipur.

A person named Abu Sayed (Raju), son of Sekandar Ali from Harinhati area, filed the case with Kaliakair Police Station on Sunday night, Officer-in-Charge Abdul Mannan told The Daily Star.

In the statement, the complainant said Ilim Hossain, 43, a trader from Rakhaliachala in Kaliakair, was shot dead while taking a stand in front of the Ansar VDP Academy in Shafipur while participating in the "Complete Shutdown" programme on August 5 last year.

On that day, AL leaders and activists carried out a pre-planned attack on the movement.

Bullet-hit Ilim died at Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former Liberation War Affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, and 42 leaders and activists of AL are also among the accused.

Some 300 to 400 unnamed people were also made accused.

