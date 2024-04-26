Hasina terms Thai visit a 'milestone' in bilateral relations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today termed her visit to Thailand a milestone in diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"This official visit will remain a milestone in our bilateral relations. It has ushered in a new era of fruitful partnership between our two countries," she said.

The premier was speaking at an official luncheon hosted by her Thai counterpart Srethha Thavisin at the latter's office, Government House, here in Bangkok.

Earlier, the two leaders had a one-on-one meeting for 15 minutes before leading their respective sides to a bilateral meeting there.

"We need to sustain the renewed momentum in our relationship for the mutual benefit of our people and countries in the days ahead," she said.

In the luncheon, Hasina said Bangladesh attaches great importance to her relations with Thailand as an immediate neighbour.

She said the visit is part of broader focus on the "neighbourhood" policy, which has provided an excellent opportunity for the two countries to further renew the momentum in the bilateral relations.

"I am confident that this visit will go a long way in deepening the relations between our two countries," she said.

The PM said she firmly believes this visit would provide the much-needed impetus to the bilateral relations to its full potential.

The Bangladesh PM arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday on a six-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of her Thai counterpart.