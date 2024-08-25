Hasina sued over journo killing during protest

Dhaka Times Staff Reporter Mehedi Hasan was killed while covering clashes during anti-quota protests in Jatrabari

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been accused in three murder cases today over the deaths of a journalist and two others in Dhaka's Jatrabari during the quota reform protests in July.

Relatives also sued 86 others, including several Awami League ministers, in the cases filed with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saddam Hossain, said a court staffer.

Upon separate hearings, the magistrate recorded statements of three complainants and asked Jatrabari Police Station OC to inform the court whether any other unnatural death cases were filed over the three victims' deaths.

In the cases, Awami League General Secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former ministers Asaduzzaman Khan, Anisul Huq and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and former DMP DB chief Harunor Rashid were accused among the others.

Rizia Begum, 36, filed the case against Hasina and 33 others over the death of his nephew journalist Mehedi Hasan near Kazla Toll Plaza over Hanif Flyover on July 18 while covering clashes between protesters and police. Mehedi was a staff reporter of the online outlet Dhaka Times.

Babul Mia, 42, filed another case against Hasina and 26 others over the death of one Jisan in Matuail on July 20.

The other case was filed by Mamunur Rashid, 34, against Hasina and 27 others over the death of his brother-in-law Yusuf Mia Sanoar at Shanir Akhra on the same day.