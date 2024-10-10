Hasina, Shomi Kaiser, Tarana Halim, Momtaz among 13 sued

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, actress Shomi Kaiser, folk singer and former lawmaker Momtaz Begum, ex-state minister Tarana Halim, and 13 others were sued yesterday for attempting to kill a BNP activist in June 2022.

Syed Hasan Mahmud, the BNP activist who was the alleged victim, filed the case against Hasina and others with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Belal Hossain.

Upon hearing the case, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the CID to submit a report after an investigation into the matter.

Former law minister Anisul Huq, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, Jatiya Party leader Moshiur Rahman Ranga and former DB chief Harun Or Rashid are also among the accused in the case.