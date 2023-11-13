Hasina places five recommendations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stands in front of the newly-constructed Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory in Narsingdi. The premier inaugurated the factory, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, yesterday. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has placed five recommendations to stop the Israeli aggression against Palestine that continues unabated, despite calls from global communities for an immediate end.

She proposed the suggestions in a recorded speech broadcast at the 8th Extraordinary Islamic Summit which kicked off on November 9 in Riyadh.

The summit was convened at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to discuss the unprecedented Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

The prime minister called for an immediate ceasefire of the one-sided war forced by Israel on Palestine. She said there was an immediate need to open a humanitarian corridor for a continuous, rapid, and safe supply of food, water, medicine, and other lifesaving materials for the trapped residents of the devastated Gaza.

Hasina said the killing of innocent civilians and the clearing of areas through barbaric means have created an environment of terror. "We must visit all our agreed decisions at the UN, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the Quartet Road Map and strive for an early solution that will bring permanent peace among the peoples of the region."

She also said the Muslim Ummah must be united on this important issue of Palestine.

Hasina reiterated that Bangladesh supports and stands by our Palestinian brothers and sisters' right to self-determination, sovereignty, and independence based on the 1967 border and the Two-State Solution with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

"We hope you will all do so too," she said.