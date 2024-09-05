Hasina made accused in 3 more cases

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been sued in three more cases over deaths in Dhaka and Narayanganj during the recent mass uprising.

She is now facing at least 95 cases, mostly for murders during the student-led protests that forced her to resign and flee the country on August 5. The other charges include crimes against humanity, genocide, attempted murder and abduction.

The Awami League chief and 26 others were sued over the death of Amir Hossain, a resident of West Rampura in Dhaka. His wife Anni filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Afnan Sumi who asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the incident and submit a report.

In her complaint, Anni alleged that her husband was shot dead in front of Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban around 2:40pm on July 19 during the quota reform protests that culminated in the mass uprising.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and several leaders and activists of the AL and its front organisations are among the accused in the case.

Another case was filed against Hasina, former law minister Shafique Ahmed, former attorney general AM Amin Uddin, Supreme Court lawyer Tania Amir and 293 others over the death of student Imran Hossain at Kutubkhali in the capital's Jatrabari on August 5.

Imran's mother Kohinur Akhter on Sunday filed the case at Jatrabari Police Station, a sub-inspector working at the court said yesterday.

Former deputy attorney general Motaher Hossain Sazu, prosecutors of International Crimes Tribunal Muklesur Rahman Badal and Syed Haider Ali, former information adviser to the former prime minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, president of advisory council of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee Shahriar Kabir, Ekattor TV CEO and Editor Mozammel Haque Babu and senior journalist Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul are also among the accused.

In Narayanganj, another murder case was lodged at Siddhirganj Police Station, accusing Hasina and 129 others over the death of automobile mechanic Mostofa Kamal Razu, 36, who was shot dead in the Shimrail area during the quota reform movement on July 20.

His wife Aklima Akter filed the case on Tuesday night, our local correspondent reports.