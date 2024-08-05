Hasina lands in Hindon Air Base in India's UP

Hasina's Fall
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 5, 2024 08:11 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 05:09 PM

Hasina lands in Hindon Air Base
File photo

The C-130J transport plane carrying Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has landed at Hindon Air Base in India's Uttar Pradesh.

The aircraft will be parked near the Indian Air Force's C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

international media on Hasina’s ouster
Hasina’s ouster grabs global headlines

The movement of the plane carrying Hasina was monitored by the Indian Air Force from its entry into the Indian airspace till its landing at Hindon base, defence sources said.

A senior IAF officer received Hasina at Hindon.

