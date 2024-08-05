Hasina lands in Hindon Air Base in India's UP

The C-130J transport plane carrying Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has landed at Hindon Air Base in India's Uttar Pradesh.

The aircraft will be parked near the Indian Air Force's C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

The movement of the plane carrying Hasina was monitored by the Indian Air Force from its entry into the Indian airspace till its landing at Hindon base, defence sources said.

A senior IAF officer received Hasina at Hindon.