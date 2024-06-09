Hasina joins Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today attended the oath-taking ceremony of India's PM Narendra Modi who took office for the third straight term.

She joined the oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with her daughter Saima Wazed.

Hasina was among the top leaders of seven Saarc countries at the oath-taking ceremony, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Hasina was seated next to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu in the enclosure reserved for foreign leaders, which included Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and prime ministers of Nepal and Bhutan Pushpa Kumar Dahal and Tshering Tobgay.

The event was witnessed by a record over 8,000 dignitaries, according to Indian sources.

The leaders will later attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.