Hasina has not resigned: Nanak

Awami League leader Jahangir Kabir Nanak has claimed Sheikh Hasina is still the lawful prime minister of the country, and she has not submitted any resignation letter.

Nanak, a presidium member of the party, made the claim in a live video on his verified Facebook page at 8:23pm yesterday.

He described the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus as "illegal, unconstitutional, and a government of usurpers".

In the 10:52-minute video, Nanak said that Hasina had not submitted any written resignation letter. "This means Sheikh Hasina is still the legal prime minister of Bangladesh."

He accused the interim government of establishing a "fascist regime that is undermining democracy in Bangladesh".

"A few militants and misguided youths have forced judges to resign by holding them hostage. Police stations are being besieged and law enforcers are being attacked. A culture of anarchy, chaos, and looting across every sector has been introduced," he said.

"Bangladesh's current situation is taking it towards a failed state like Pakistan or Afghanistan," said Nanak.

He also said Haisna "turned Bangladesh into a role model in front of the world and placed the country's name on the list of developing nations".

"Today, the fascist Yunus government is degrading the country."

About the ban on AL's student front Bangladesh Chhatra League, Nanak said, "Whereas the government itself is illegal, where do they get the right to ban Chhatra League? An unconstitutional, illegal government has no right to ban Chhatra League or any other organisation."

Nanak alleged the Yunus government "increased the prices of essential goods, failed to maintain law and order, and granted indemnity to criminals".

Nanak said the demand for President Mohammed Shahabuddin's resignation was "unfortunate". "According to the constitution, the president is the guardian of the state. The disrespect shown towards the president is alarming."