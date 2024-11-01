Hasina govt took unplanned high-cost dev projects

Says Adviser Fouzul on power-energy sector

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan has said that unplanned development projects were taken in the power and energy sector during Sheikh Hasina regime.

In an interview with UNB, Fouzul said during former prime minister Hasina's tenure, the unplanned development projects with no value for money were often costlier than reasonable ones.

He said there was massive irregularities and corruption in the energy and power sectors during the previous government, causing huge financial losses.

The adviser criticised the approval of numerous unnecessary private power plants aimed at benefiting certain groups through nepotism, resulting in wasteful expenditure of public funds.

He said the current situation has been exacerbated by the government's practice of purchasing electricity at inflated prices, which has put financial strain on power companies and hindered the ability to pay suppliers in dollars for gas imports.

He acknowledged the difficulties in maintaining stable electricity tariffs, which have been raised repeatedly due to these challenges, ultimately harming consumers and leading to further waste of national resources.

To address the issues of corruption and irregularities, the government has decided to form an independent probe body led by a judge to identify the culprits and take action based on the committee's recommendations, he said, warning that no one would be spared.

The adviser emphasised efforts to address the ongoing energy crisis, saying that they have dismantled the existing rackets of irregularities and are restructuring power companies.

He shared that the development of Matarbari Power Plant project is interconnected with deep-sea ports, economic zones, railways, and road projects, and stressed the importance of implementing these additional projects to truly benefit from the power plant.

Measures taken after assuming office

On this, Fouzul mentione about the suspension of a special law from 2010, the cancellation of a controversial clause from the BERC Act, reduction in fuel prices and removal of chairmen from companies under the ministries.

He addressed the creation of specific guidelines to curb corruption in transfers and recruitment within the energy sector.

Loadshedding

The adviser said that power connections were given beyond the country's capacity, leading to inevitable outages.

He assured that technical problems, such as those at Barapukuria power plant, have been swiftly addressed and steps are being taken to enhance gas import capabilities.

Corruption in the power sector

Fouzul affirmed a zero-tolerance policy and encouraged public cooperation in reporting mismanagement.

He reiterated the commitment to open competition in project tenders, ensuring that no specific individual or group is favoured.

Initiatives regarding illegal gas connections

Fouzul expressed his plans to disconnect all unauthorised connections and hinted that investigations will reveal any corrupt officials involved.

He also said that no new gas connections will be issued, particularly in areas already served by gas lines.

Irregularities in the energy sector

The adviser admitted the existing irregularities in the sector and indicated that measures are being taken to address them, although legal complexities may require time. Plans are underway to review contracts with the assistance of a committee to be formed by a former judge.

He reaffirmed the government's intention to restructure power companies and dismantle the existing framework of irregularities.

The adviser emphasised the importance of equal opportunities for all in Bangladesh, saying that despite the ongoing challenges, solutions are also being sought.

With initiatives to intensify gas exploration amid a pressing energy crisis, he announced plans for the drilling of 50 wells by 2025, with important collaboration from various firms.

He projected that gas shortages could be alleviated with these efforts and committed to maintaining strict timelines and budgets for all projects moving forward.