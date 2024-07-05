Hasina gifted Ikebana by Holey Artisan victim's daughter

Atsuko Tanaka, daughter of Japanese citizen Hiroshi Tanaka who was killed in the Dhaka Holey Artisan Bakery attack in 2016 , has sent an 'Ikebana' (flowers) gift to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressing her deep love and gratitude.

PM Hasina received this gift along with a letter at Gono Bhaban yesterday. PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah handed over the gift to her.

This Ikebana, a centuries-old Japanese art of arranging flowers, was crafted by her mother who is a professional artist, said Atsuko Tanaka in her letter.

"I am deeply grateful and would like to present you with this gift as a token of my appreciation. Amid the demands of your distinguished role, I hope this flower brings you a moment of calm," she added.

She extended her heartfelt congratulations to Sheikh Hasina on her successful re-election this year and wished her continued success.

Some 22 people including 18 foreign nationals were killed in the terrorist attack on Holey Artisan in Gulshan on July 1, 2016. The foreign nationals include nine Italians, seven Japanese, one Indian, and one Bangladesh-US national.

Among the seven Japanese nationals, six persons were consultants of the Dhaka Metro-rail project.