Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 10, 2025 12:11 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 12:16 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Hasina call recording ‘just a trailer’: ICT prosecutor

Thu Jul 10, 2025 12:11 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 12:16 AM
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 10, 2025 12:11 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 12:16 AM
Photo: Facebook

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), Tajul Islam, today said that a recently revealed audio call recording of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina is "just the trailer", hinting that more explosive evidence may soon come to light.

In a Facebook post, he confirmed that the audio clip was recovered by special investigators of the tribunal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"No comments are necessary -- people can judge with their own eyes and ears. This is only the beginning. Much more is still to come," he said.

"We are progressing steadily. The nation will know the full truth in time," the chief prosecutor added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শিক্ষা

কারিগরি, মাদ্রাসা ও কুমিল্লা বোর্ডের ১০ জুলাইয়ের এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা স্থগিত

কারিগরি শিক্ষা বোর্ড, মাদ্রাসা শিক্ষা বোর্ড ও কুমিল্লা বোর্ডের আওতায় বৃহস্পতিবার অনুষ্ঠেয় উচ্চ মাধ্যমিক (এইচএসসি) ও সমমান পরীক্ষা স্থগিত করেছে কর্তৃপক্ষ।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

‘শাপলা’ প্রতীক পাচ্ছে না এনসিপি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে