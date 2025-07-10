Hasina call recording ‘just a trailer’: ICT prosecutor

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), Tajul Islam, today said that a recently revealed audio call recording of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina is "just the trailer", hinting that more explosive evidence may soon come to light.

In a Facebook post, he confirmed that the audio clip was recovered by special investigators of the tribunal.

"No comments are necessary -- people can judge with their own eyes and ears. This is only the beginning. Much more is still to come," he said.

"We are progressing steadily. The nation will know the full truth in time," the chief prosecutor added.