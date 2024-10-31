‘Hasina to be repatriated once ICT verdict is in’

CA’s Office wants direct communication with WHO bypassing Saima Wazed

The interim government will take measures to bring back ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India after getting evidence and verdict from the court.

Bangladesh has an extradition treaty with India, so it is possible to bring her back under the treaty, said Apurbo Jahangir, deputy press secretary to the chief adviser, at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital yesterday.

"We will be able to talk about the process once we get the verdict, as Hasina is facing a case here," he said.

The International Crimes Tribunal is investigating Hasina for crimes against humanity and has issued arrest warrants against her and 45 others earlier this month.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 in the face of a mass uprising and is currently living in the Indian capital.

Jahangir also said the government has requested direct communications with the World Health Organisation as Bangladesh's point of contact Saima Wazed Putul, its regional director for South-East Asia since February, is "nonfunctional".

"Putul is the daughter of Hasina, and there are allegations of financial irregularities and pending criminal cases against her. She is nonfunctional," Jahangir said.

That is why Bangladesh has asked for direct communications with the WHO without going through the regional director, he said, adding that the government has called for urgent measures to that end.

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, said, "It is an ethical issue as Saima Wazed was implicated in some financial crimes, while her bank accounts were frozen and the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit has been investing her crimes. Therefore, working with her is not possible."

Responding to a query, he said the gazette notification regarding the search committee formed to constitute a new Election Commission would be published in a day or two.

Asked how the Awami League can be kept away from political activities, Alam said it is a matter of political consensus, and a decision would be taken after consultation with them.

The government-formed investigation committee found that the recent report of Dainik Kalbela on the allegations of bribery in the appointment of deputy commissioners was not true, said Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, another DPS to the chief adviser.

Dainik Kalbela will be asked to review its report and take necessary measures, he added.