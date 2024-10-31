Hasina to be brought back once ICT verdict is in

Says Chief Adviser’s Office

The interim government will take measures to bring back ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India after getting evidence and verdict by the court.

Bangladesh has an extradition treaty with India, so it is possible to bring her back under the treaty, said Apurbo Jahangir, deputy press secretary (DPS) of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, at a press conference yesterday at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

"We will be able to talk about the process once we get the verdict, as Hasina is facing a case here," he said.

The International Crimes Tribunal is investigating Hasina for crimes against humanity and has issued an arrest warrant against her and 45 others earlier this month.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 in the wake of a mass upsurge and is currently living in the Indian capital.

The government has requested direct communication with the World Health Organisation as Bangladesh's point of contact Saima Wazed Putul, its regional director for South-East Asia since February, is "nonfunctional".

"Putul is the daughter of Hasina and there are allegations of financial irregularities and pending criminal cases against her. She is nonfunctional," Jahangir said.

Subsequently, Bangladesh has sought the ability to directly communicate with the WHO without going through the regional director, he said, adding that the government has called for urgent measures from the WHO on this.

"It is an ethical issue as Saima Wazed was implicated in some financial crimes, while her bank accounts were frozen and the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit has been investing her crimes. Therefore, working with her is not possible," said Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser.

Responding to a query, Alam said the gazette notification of the search committee formed to recommend the names to constitute a new Election Commission would be published within a day or two.

Asked how the Awami League can be kept away from political parties, Alam said that it is a matter of political consensus and a decision would be taken after consultations with them.

The government-formed investigation committee found that the recent report of Dainik Kalbela on the allegation of bribery in the appointment of deputy commissioners was not true, said Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, another DPS to the chief adviser.

Dainik Kalbela will be asked to review its report and take necessary measures, he said.