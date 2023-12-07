Hasina 9th most powerful woman in politics: Forbes

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been ranked 46th on the Forbes list of The World's Most Powerful Women 2023. She has been ranked 9th in the list of 18 most powerful women in politics and policy in 2023.

Last year, the PM was ranked 42nd on the list of most powerful women.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen topped the list, unveiled on Tuesday. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde was ranked second, and US Vice President Kamala Harris, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US pop sensation Taylor Swift were in third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively.

"Sheikh Hasina Wazed, the longest serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh, is currently serving her fourth term," US magazine Forbes wrote in its profile of Hasina.

"She is also the world's longest-serving female head of government," it added.