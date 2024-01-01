Hasib president, Apu GS of DCAB

Nurul Islam Hasib of Dhaka Tribune and Ashiqur Rahman Apu of ATN News have been elected president and general secretary of the Diplomatic Correspondents' Association, Bangladesh (DCAB).

The election of the DCAB executive committee was held at the Jatiya Press Club yesterday following the annual general meeting, presided over by DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus.

Tanzim Anwar of BSS and Rabiul Haque of Daily Industry were jointly elected vice president, while Md Arifuzzaman Mamun of Dainik Amader Somoy was elected joint general secretary.

Those elected members of DCAB executive committee are Pantho Rahman of Channel i, Mir Mustafizur Rahman of The Financial Express, Ishrat Jahan Urmi of DBC News, Porimol Palma of The Daily Star and Masum Billah of bdnews24.com.