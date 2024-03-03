Hasan Mahmud urges collective effort to end atrocities in Gaza

During his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud described the event as a significant platform for international dialogue.

He emphasised the urgent need for a collective effort to end the ongoing genocide in Gaza, holding Israel accountable for committing crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing.

In an interview with TRT World, Mahmud highlighted the lack of sufficient global action to halt the violence and atrocities in Gaza.

"What's happening in Gaza is simply crimes against humanity. Not only crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing is going on," Mahmud stated, pointing out the devastating toll on civilians, with over 30,000 people, predominantly women and children, killed in the conflict.

The foreign minister said they have not seen enough effort to stop this "war and genocide" and Israel is violating all the norms of any war.

Representing Bangladesh at the Forum, Mahmud underscored the potential of the global community gathered there to play a pivotal role in addressing these atrocities.

"This forum has become a very powerful Forum," he said.

"I think we can raise our united voices to stop these atrocities, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity in Gaza and stop Israel," he was heard saying in the video interview.

The forum, initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, runs from March 1 to March 3. This year's edition convenes heads of state, government officials, diplomats, business leaders, academics, and representatives from various sectors to discuss "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil", the theme for this year.