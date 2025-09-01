Has the interim govt lost its path, Debapriya questions

Says establishing anti-discrimination spirit is the biggest task ahead

Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), today said that a severe storm is now sweeping across Bangladesh and this is being felt in every sphere of economic, political, cultural, and social life.

"When a storm comes, people try to protect their most valuable assets. In my view, the greatest asset of Bangladesh right now is the anti-discrimination spirit we achieved through the July mass uprising, and the public aspirations to see that spirit fulfilled," he said.

Debapriya made the remarks this morning at a citizens' dialogue held in a hotel in Dhaka city. At the event, a new platform called "Bangladesh Reform Watch" was launched officially. The Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh has organised the event.

He further said, "In the coming days, the biggest task will be to establish this anti-discrimination spirit in the state, society, and politics of Bangladesh."

He, however, questioned why the government's reform process has not progressed.

He said, "In the committees and commissions formed by the government, there was not enough representation of marginalised groups, minorities, and disadvantaged people. And finally, we saw discussions held mostly with political figures, but ordinary people's participation was not ensured. As a result, the reform proposals prepared by these committees and commissions could not move forward."

"Did this happen due to a lack of ambition? A lack of competence? A lack of capacity? Or was there some larger conflict of interest hidden within it? This question is now in front of us," he asked.

On the role of the interim government, he said, "At some points, it seems the interim government has lost its way. Various political events and the preparations for elections are raising that question in our minds."

Emphasising the role of citizens, Debapriya said, "Governments come and go, but the people remain, and the country remains. Many may offer technical solutions, but for implementation, public demand for accountability is essential."

"If we cannot generate that demand, then blaming others will not help. That is why the voices of citizens, politics, and social movements must come together," he added.