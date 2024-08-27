‘Has Hasina fallen yet?’

Sajan died in peace knowing the ‘dictator’ was gone, claims his brother

A 24-year-old was fatally shot in Dhaka's Laxmibazar. A 10th-grader was gunned down in a similar manner in Savar. A 20-year-old was shot in the chest in Narayanganj. At least 400 lives (the actual number could be much higher) were lost when law enforcers opened fire on protesters during the recent unrest. But these victims are not just statistics; they are children, parents, and friends. In this report, we try to know the stories of three such names among these tragic numbers.

Abul Hossain Sajan, 20, had just regained consciousness lying in the Intensive Care Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital after a seven-hour-long surgery at 3:00am on August 6.

Finding his elder brother Md Anik, beside the bed, he asked, "Has the Hasina-government fallen yet?"

"It irked me a bit and I told him to rest. He had just gone through a critical surgery to remove a bullet that hit him in his chest the day before," Anik said.

"Leaving Sajan inside the ICU to let him rest and recuperate, I went out and found out that Sheikh Hasina had resigned and fled."

"Half-an-hour later, I went back to Sajan and told him that Shaikh Hasina had resigned. My brother smiled as I told him this, and he closed his eyes. I thought he went back to sleep, but after some time, the on-duty doctor checked on him and said he was gone…" Anik also said.

"My brother died in peace knowing that the dictator was gone," he added.

Abul Hossain Sajan, a 20-year-old from Kushiara village in Narayanganj, had been a committed participant in the ongoing student protests against the government.

Despite the risks, he joined the movement alongside his elder brother, Md Anik, on August 5.

Their destination was Chashara Intersection, where they planned to join others in the "March to Dhaka" event, organised by the Anti-discriminatory Students' Movement.

As they approached the intersection, the group of 11 protestors was ambushed by a mob of 50-60 men, believed to be Awami League supporters.

Armed with firearms and sharp weapons, the attackers chased and fired at the protesters.

In the chaos, Sajan became separated from his brother and was struck by a bullet in his chest.

Sajan was initially rushed to Narayanganj General Hospital before being transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital ,

Sajan completed his HSC in 2022 but could not continue studying as his father Jakir Hossain passed away.

He went on to join a soft drink manufacturing company as a sales representative, and eventually took the entire responsibility of the family after his elder brother became unemployed six months back.

Meanwhile, Anik has filed a case accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, along with former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and 46 others over his brother's death.

Former MP AKM Shamim Osman, his brother former MP AKM Selim Osman, son Imtinan Osman Ayon, nephew Azmery Osman were also among the accused.