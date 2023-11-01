Hartal, blockade make commuters suffer in Sylhet

Sylhet's commuters are facing yet another day of public transport crisis as Jubo Dal are observing dawn-to-dusk hartal today amid countrywide three-day blockade programme enforced by BNP and Jamaat.

The blockade and hartal led to a reduction in the number of buses on the city's streets since this morning.

In fear of violence, no long-distance and inter-district buses left or entered Sylhet bus terminals. Most shops in major areas of the city remain closed since morning, report our local correspondent.

However, rail communication remains normal with high number of passengers on-board.

Abul Hossain of Gowainghat upazila came to Sylhet city to appear before a court this morning and was seen struggling to return to his home.

"I came early in the morning as there were no obstruction on the road. Now I am unable to find any auto-rickshaw to return home. Other public transports are also not available," he said.

City's kitchen markets are open but customers are very few in number.

Shahin Ahmed, a vegetable seller, said, "Most vegetables we are selling are either locally grown or previously brought. Price is little costlier than usual."

BNP, Jamaat and their affiliated organisations were seen picketing and bringing out procession in different areas since morning.

At around 11:00am, a group of BNP and Jamaat activists locked into a clash with activists of Chhatra League in Bandarbazar area.

Meanwhile, Awami League started a peace rally at the Humayun Rashid Chattar, the entry point of the city, at 11:00am.

A Jubo Dal leader died in a motorcycle accident in Sylhet's Dakshin Surma upazila yesterday while being chased by police in Lalabazar area. As a result, Jubo Dal called in hartal in all four districts of Sylhet division today.