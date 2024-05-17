Harassment writ large

Couple arrested by Rab, sent to jail, and now given clean chit by ATU

Mosharrof Hossain, 48, has been a reconditioned car seller for 30 years and has never been arrested or accused in any criminal case.

Around 3:22am on March 13, 2022, a team from the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab-4) knocked on Mosharrof's home in Mirpur.

Without giving any explanations, the Rab team, led by Inspector Anowar Hossain and Sub-inspector Riaz Uddin, arrested Mosharrof, who owns a car showroom in Diabari of Mirpur.

"We [Mosharraf and his wife] were arrested, framed, and then released on bail after languishing in jail for around three and a half months. But we still do not know why we were accused." Mosharrof Hossain, — who was accused in a case under Anti-Terrorism Act

When asked why he was being arrested, the Rab personnel said that their "senior officers will be able to tell".

Around 4:20am, the Rab team conducted another raid at Mosharrof's other home in the same neighbourhood and apprehended his wife Asma Khatun, 42.

Both were later handed over to Savar Police Station. It was only after the arrest that the couple learned they were accused in a case under Anti-Terrorism Act.

The first information report (FIR) stated that the accused were members of Ansar Al Islam and were planning a sabotage ahead of March 26 that year.

Mosharraf was sent to jail on March 13 and granted bail on June 28 and his wife the next day.

About two months prior, the case was transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU).

After over a year, the investigating officer of the case, ATU Sub-Inspector Mahfuzur Rahman, filed the final report on August 8, 2023. He mentioned in the report that no evidence or witnesses were found against the arrestee to substantiate the charges.

Rab-4 Inspector Anowar, also the complainant of the case, mentioned in the FIR that Munshi Iqbal Ahmed, 62, was also arrested at Savar's Rajashan in the case.

He claimed that Iqbal has been involved with Ansar Al Islam for a long time.

The Daily Star was not able to contact Iqbal but the ATU investigator submitted the final report, clearing all suspects including Iqbal.

Jakir Hossain, 50, was also accused in the case but he was not arrested.

Tawohidul Haque, associate professor of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research of Dhaka University, told The Daily Star, "Law enforcers have the legal authority to interrogate any individuals suspected of having involvement in any crime. But there are incidents in which a section of law enforcers have been found to use this authority for personal benefits, or financial gains, and their numbers are not small.

"Who will take the responsibility of the individuals, especially the four who were framed in a militant case ... ?" he said.

Tawohidul added that such steps by law enforcers to deal with militancy cases would erode people's support and confidence.

Security analyst Maj Gen (retd) Abdur Rashid, said, "There is no scope for making mistakes by security forces for which people become victims of harassment."

FINAL REPORT

In the final report, IO Mahfuzur of the ATU mentioned the recorded statements of seven witnesses and that each of them said that the Rab-4 team during the arrest of the couple just took their signatures on blank papers. They said they did not know anything about the arrest or collection of evidence.

A witness regarding Iqbal's arrest made a similar statement, read the final report.

The IO analysed digital evidence and phone call records of the arrestees. The final report said the call records and digital footprints did not substantiate that the arrestees were holding secret meetings. The evidence also contradicted the Rab claim about the arrestees' locations, the report said.

Moreover, the forensic analysis of Iqbal's mobile phone did not provide any evidence that he violated the Anti-Terrorism Act, the report read.

ATU SI Mahfuzur declined to give details. "I reported what I found during the probe," he said.

Sadruz Zaman, sub-inspector of Savar Police Station, who was the first assigned investigating officer of the case, told The Daily Star, "It is the Rab team, who arrested the accused and handed him over to us. I did not even investigate the case for long as it was handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Unit."

FINGERS POINTED TOWARD SENIORS

Inspector Anowar, who is still with Rab-4, told The Daily Star that they did not frame the four in a false case. He said the FIR filed mentioned that evidence they found what they were instructed to do by senior officers.

Anowar, however, did not disclose the "senior officers'" name or designation even though he was asked several times.

"I have no personal enmity with the arrestees. I just did what I was told to do," he said.

LOOKING FOR ANSWERS

Talking to this newspaper, Mosharraf said, "We [Mosharraf and his wife] were arrested, framed, and then released on bail after languishing in jail for around three and a half months. But we still do not know why we were accused."

"We suffered financially and mentally due to the case. Moreover, my children were distressed when we were in jail," said Mosharraf.

He said he did not even know the accused Iqbal and had met him for the first time in jail.

Asked why he thought he was framed, Mosharraf speculated, "I have some business rivals. It might be a reason but I want the answer… I want justice."