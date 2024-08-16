Harassment of citizens at Dhanmondi-32 against spirit of mass uprising: Sarjis

Key organiser of student protests says their movement was not an authority, but a pressure group

Students and people beating up a man at Russell Square yesterday. They stopped pedestrians, checked their phones, and beat up people they thought were going to Dhanmondi-32 to pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Rashed Shumon

Addressing the incidents of harassment in different parts of Dhaka including Dhanmondi-32 yesterday, Sarjis Alam, a key organiser of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said today that who those carried out such incidents violated human rights.

On the 49th anniversary of the murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his residence on Dhanmondi-32, hundreds of people, many armed with sticks, were seen obstructing people from going to the historic spot to pay their respects.

Media personnel were also barred from recording the incidents and taking photos.

"There have been many unexpected incidents in different parts of Dhaka, including Dhanmondi 32, which do not go with the spirit of our mass uprising," he said while speaking to reporters at Amar Ekushey Hall of Dhaka University this morning.

Sarjis made it clear to the students that the anti-discrimination student movement was not an authority, but a "pressure group".

"In a viral video, we saw that a person of my father's age was made to perform squats while holding his ears, a person of my father's age was stripped, the phones of many people were checked, a person of my mother's age was beaten up and we witnessed various incidents of attacks on our journalist brothers and sisters.

"Our uprising was against corruption and oppression. We want a Bangladesh where everyone will be able to speak, express their opinion, work according to whatever ideology they believe in," he added.