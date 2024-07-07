Handial Jagannath Temple: Upholding the spirit of ‘Ratha Yatra’ for 6 centuries

For over six centuries, the Handial Jagannath Temple, located in Handial village under Chatmohar upazila of Pabna, has been celebrating the vibrant Ratha Yatra festival.

The Ratha Yatra, or chariot procession of Jagannath Dev, became popular in the subcontinent during the Ganga dynasty in the 11th century.

Historical records from the Calcutta Gazette suggest the Handial temple itself was established between 1300 and 1400 AD, on a vast 1.19-acre plot within the Chalan Beel region.

It was later renovated by one Bhawani Prashad in 1590 AD, according to a terracotta plaque on the temple's wall.

The temple's rich history, however, is not without its scars.

Its structures were damaged significantly during the 1971 Liberation War. Then it was renovated with modern designs with funding from devotees.

Yet, a single-door structure from the ancient temple remains, a symbol of its enduring heritage.

Today, the Handial Jagannath Temple continues to be a centre of cultural and spiritual significance. The annual Ratha Yatra festival draws devotees from far and wide, celebrating the timeless traditions that have bound this community for generations.

At present, the temple is an archaeological site while being maintained by devotees, said Md Abu Sayeed, an official of archaeology department.

The temple was last renovated by the archaeology department in 2009-10, he added.

The temple's eye-catching architecture and intricate terracotta motifs attract tourists and visitors from across the country and beyond, Abu Sayeed added.

Dilip Kumar Brahmacharya, senior sebayet (manager) of the temple, said it is one of the three ancient temples in the subcontinent with Jagannath Dev's idol, and has been celebrating Ratha Yatra over the past 600 years.

"The temple consists of Jagannath Dev's temple, Mahaprabhu temple, Lakshmi-Vishnu temple, Durga temple and Ratha temple. Religious festivities are held for each of the temples every year," he added.