Handa signs $41.33m land lease deal with BEPZA

Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 01:27 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 01:28 AM

Handa (Bangladesh) Garments Co Ltd, a Chinese apparel manufacturer, has signed a land lease agreement with the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to invest $41.33 million in the BEPZA Economic Zone, located in Mirsarai, Chattogram.

The agreement was signed at the BEPZA Complex in Dhaka by Md Ashraful Kabir, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA, and Heng Zeli, Chairman of Handa (Bangladesh) Garments Co Ltd, representing their respective organisations yesterday.

Executive Chairman of BEPZA, Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, and Han Chun, chairman of Handa Group, were present at the signing ceremony, alongside senior officials from both entities.

