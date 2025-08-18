Hammamkhana now a canvas for visitors

Mughal-era bathhouse damaged by scribbles and carvings

Walls of the 17th-century Hammamkhana inside Lalbagh Fort are defaced with scribbles and engravings despite its recent restoration. PHOTO: SAJJAD HOSSAIN

When you step inside the gates of Lalbagh Fort, the first thing that catches your eye is a burnt-orange, terracotta-coloured square building.

As you walk closer and enter Hammamkhana, scribbles, writings and engravings sprawl across its walls. Some marks have been scratched deep with sharp objects, others etched heavily into the plaster.

No one stops visitors from doing the same. A pen in hand is enough to leave a name or mark and walk away without consequence.

But this is not just any wall. Hammamkhana, a 17th-century Mughal bathhouse, is a key part of Lalbagh Fort -- one of Dhaka's most prized heritage landmarks. Once restored to its former glory, it is now being defaced again, not by time, but by visitors' pens, blades and careless hands.

The Hammamkhana reopened on March 22, 2023, after restoration work that began in October 2020, funded by the US Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation. Just over two years later, much of that effort has been undone.

Ironically, the archaeology department has pasted a “Writing is prohibited on the wall” notice directly onto the plaster, causing further damage, The photos were taken recently. PHOTO: SAJJAD HOSSAIN

Under Section 19 of Bangladesh's Antiquities Act (1968, amended 1976), it is a criminal offence to destroy, damage, alter, injure, deface, mutilate, scribble, write or engrave on heritage structures. Violators can face up to one year in prison, a fine, or both.

Interestingly, the archaeology department has broken its own rules by pasting a "writing is prohibited" notice directly onto the Hammamkhana wall -- an act that itself damages heritage.

Sabina Alam, director general of the Department of Archaeology, said she was unaware of the current condition of the Hammamkhana. "I have to know and then say. I am not aware. I will look into the matter," she told this newspaper on July 31.

Site officials claim they try to stop vandals, but say some visitors threaten or verbally abuse staff.

Without urgent action, experts warn, one of Dhaka's most valuable Mughal-era landmarks could lose its charm -- not to centuries of decay, but to the careless acts of today.

According to archaeology officials, the bathhouse is a square building with five domed rooms, each dome topped with an opening for light and ventilation. The corner rooms once served as changing areas, restrooms and water-heating spaces.

During a July 29 visit, this correspondent found names, initials and random phrases scrawled across the walls, obscuring the original surface. Some marks were carved with knives or other sharp tools, others written in pen or pencil. Symbols and crude sketches etched into the plaster cover the walls both inside and out.

Several areas show peeling plaster and chipped paint, while the descriptive board is partly torn. Though renovated just over two years ago, the building already looks neglected. Three guards were present during the visit, but took no visible action to stop the defacement.

Professor Sufi Mostafizur Rahman of Jahangirnagar University's archaeology department criticised the site's management, saying, "The way they put a written notice on the wall -- they are breaking the law themselves. It should be on a separate stand."

"We don't have enough education about respecting and preserving heritage. These small things need to be properly looked after. Authorities don't pay attention to small matters. But these small things are very important for us," he said, suggesting all visitors be accompanied by a guide.

Locals said warning signs are ignored because officials rarely enforce the rules. Ibrahim Khalil, a private college teacher, said, "Because of officials' negligence, people get the chance to damage it. Other than putting up a notice, they have done nothing."

Dhaka University alumna Sarmin Akhter said, "This is my first visit to Lalbagh Fort, and the saddest thing I saw was the writing on the walls. Visitors come from across the country and abroad -- this ruins our image."

Custodian of Lalbagh Fort, Mukhlesur Rahman Bhuiyan, admitted the problem. "We try to prevent this, but when we stop people, some misbehave or even threaten us. That's why we don't always interfere," he said.