Hamim for Ducsu charter changes to ensure rights

Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim, the general secretary candidate from the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD)-nominated panel in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union election, has pledged to bring major changes to the Ducsu constitution.

He also pledged to utilise Ducsu effectively to resolve students' housing, food, and healthcare problems and to ensure their safety.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Hamim said, "If elected, one major task I want to accomplish is to amend the Ducsu constitution. We believe the Ducsu should comprise only of elected students."

"At present, the vice-chancellor assumes the presidency of this body without election. We want a student representative as the president. The honourable vice-chancellor will remain as the chief adviser on the Ducsu advisory council," he said.

Hamim further said, "To ensure gender equality, Ducsu may have two VPs -- one female and one male. Also, to ensure Ducsu elections are held regularly, we will include this in the university's annual academic calendar."

He expressed confidence that students will choose him for his student-friendly work.

"Even before the July movement, I was on the streets for students and against fascism. Through volunteer organisations, I arranged medical camps for female students in the women's halls. To keep students' minds and bodies healthy, I organised various sports competitions. I also organised cultural programmes -- just as we arranged Quran recitation competitions, we similarly held talent hunt contests in dance, music, and acting."

However, Hamim conceded that the Ducsu charter has limitations and the student body cannot bring about sweeping changes at Dhaka University, even if it wants to.

"What we can do is to fulfil some basic needs of students," he said, referring to accommodation and quality food crises.

Hamim pledged to end the practice of master's students occupying hall seats after exams by introducing an automated system that cancels seats once results are published, freeing space for first-year students.

"If implemented, this might, by and large, solve the accommodation problem of first-year students."

He also promised to ensure computer literacy for students from marginalised areas, form advisory teams of meritorious students to help others achieve good results, and set up small medical centres in women's halls through public–private initiatives.

To address female students' safety, he plans to launch a helpline for immediate response to harassment complaints.

While the election atmosphere is festive, he accused Islami Chhatra Shibir and some independents of electoral code violations.

He also criticised army deployment on polling day, calling it unnecessary and fear-inducing.

"There is no war-like situation prevailing on the campus to deploy military."

Hamim said the JCD panel is inclusive, with representation from women, minorities, hill students, and July martyrs' families.

"I believe our students will vote for the JCD-nominated panel as they like inclusivity."