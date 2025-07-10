Halt Santal eviction in name of EPZ

Demand 32 eminent citizens, call for probe into corruption

Thirty-two eminent citizens have demanded an immediate halt to the eviction of Santal farmers in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj, under the pretext of establishing an Export Processing Zone (EPZ).

They also called for a high-level investigation into corruption related to EPZ projects.

In a joint statement, they expressed deep concern that, following in the footsteps of past authoritarian regimes, a group of corrupt bureaucrats and vested interest groups are trying to forcibly acquire fertile agricultural land -- often inhabited by poor farmers and indigenous communities -- for so-called special economic zones or EPZs.

Citing the case of Bagda Farm in Gobindaganj, the statement alleged that a corrupt syndicate, with tacit support from some government officials, is aggressively trying to evict Santal families to make way for an EPZ, without conducting the mandatory Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) or Social Impact Assessments (SIA).

This reflects past practices under previous regimes, where many EPZs were proposed or built without proper environmental or social evaluations, said the citizens.

They also noted that, of the 100 EPZs or special economic zones announced in the last 16 years, only 10 have been implemented -- eight by the government and two by private initiatives -- on about 33,000 acres of acquired land.

Most of these lands were fertile and capable of producing two or three crops a year, many of which still remain unused.

In many cases, farmers were never compensated for their acquired lands, and there have been widespread allegations of corruption and embezzlement.

The statement also mentioned instances like Sonargaon, where private investors deliberately destroyed agricultural land by filling it with sand before declaring it an economic zone.

They further pointed out that even the current chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) recently cancelled 10 proposed zones, admitting that no more than 10 zones are realistically needed in the next decade.

The citizens made five key demands – halting the eviction of Santals in Gobindaganj, launching a high-level investigation into corruption and irregularities in land acquisition for EPZs, assessing environmental and agricultural damage caused by these projects, ensuring accountability for those involved in land grabbing and fraud, and returning unused acquired land to the original farmers, through legal reform if necessary

The signatories of the statement include Hamida Hossain, human rights activist; Sultana Kamal, human rights activist and founding chairperson of Manabadhikar Sanskritik Foundation; Khushi Kabir, human rights activist and coordinator of Nijera Kori; Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB); Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE); Shireen Pervin Huq, founder of Naripokkho; Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation; Sumaiya Khair, professor of Law at University of Dhaka; ZI Khan Panna, senior advocate at Bangladesh Supreme Court; and Advocate Taslima Islam, acting chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA).