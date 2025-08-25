Hall provosts flag uneven field ahead of Ducsu polls

Most of the provosts of Dhaka University's dormitories have expressed concerns over whether the environment at the halls is conducive enough for the upcoming Ducsu and hall union elections.

At a meeting with the election commission on Friday, attended by DU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan and Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed, they alleged that both partisan and independent candidates face an uneven playing field because of the rise of "covert politics".

This correspondent approached seven meeting attendees, three of whom agreed to speak anonymously.

They said that after the university reopened following the political changeover on August 5 last year, a "Sringkhola Committee" was informally set up in each hall.

Each hall has different clubs, many headed by student leaders engaged in covert politics, who were then appointed to these committees, though university authorities had no role in their formation, they added.

"Some of those members are now contesting in the hall union and Ducsu polls," a meeting source said, adding that some groups linked to the covert student bodies are also spreading propaganda on social media through different Facebook groups.

"The 'Sringkhola Committees' engaged with other hall residents through various activities, giving them an advantage in the election," one provost, preferring anonymity, said.

The committees were dissolved after a provost standing committee meeting in March this year amid complaints from several student bodies that they were interfering in hall administration.

Speaking to The Daily Star, DU proctor Saifuddin said, "Some of the provosts said they have effectively implemented the decision [to disband the committees in their halls], others have failed to do so. Around two weeks ago, we sent letters to all provosts again instructing them to dissolve any existing 'Sringkhola Committee'."

A provost of a female hall told the meeting that a group of students had questioned her for allowing a student with a political background to enter the dormitory.

"Most of the provosts, except three, said an environment conducive enough for fair elections is yet to be created," another meeting attendee said.

The provosts, however, did not hint at delaying the polls.

Contacted, Dr Abdullah-Al-Mamun, convener of the Provost Standing Committee, told The Daily Star they were called to the meeting by the election commission to discuss the overall situation at the halls.

"Collectively, they [the provosts] highlighted the current environment and discussed how the election could be conducted fairly. They also described the present conditions in the halls and put forward suggestions on what steps should be taken to ensure a free and fair Ducsu election going forward."

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed told The Daily Star that ensuring a level playing field always requires active efforts.

"We've been working on this for over nine months. After multiple discussions, we've reached a position to hold the election… If there're specific problems, we'll look into them."

He added that at the meeting, issues were noted and some actions had already been taken as per the provosts' suggestions. "There was discussion regarding a specific student organisation… We're working on it."

Yesterday, DU authorities wrote to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, seeking immediate closure of several online platforms.

According to a DU Public Relations Office press release issued yesterday, several Facebook pages, including "Dhaka University Nirapotta Moncho", "Dhaka University Shikkharthi Sangsad-1" and "Dhaka University Shikkharthi Sangsad-2", were identified for closure until September 10.

Additionally, all activities, including traffic control, campus cleaning, and an electric shuttle service, of the "Green Future Foundation" on campus have been suspended until the same date, as its services were deemed potentially influential to the polls, the release said.

"Some candidates are involved in the platform [Green Future Foundation], which may have some influence on the outcome of the election. Its activities were suspended till election day to ensure a level playing field," said Chief Returning Officer Mohammad Zashim Uddin.