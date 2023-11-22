Half the ships scrapped globally were in Bangladesh: report

Bangladesh scrapped nearly 50 percent of the ships scrapped worldwide, over the last quarter.

All of the shipbreaking accidents that happened between July and September 2023, also happened in Bangladesh, with most leading to deaths.

The information was published today in the quarterly update of NGO Platform for Shipbreaking.

Globally, 111 ships were dismantled during this period, of which Bangladesh scrapped 54 of them.

India's Alang shipyard was a distant second, having broken 29 ships, while Turkey scrapped 14 ships.

There were four accidents globally in the last quarter, and all four happened in Bangladesh. Three of those resulted in deaths.

On September 19, 2023 , Nazam Uddin, 33, a worker of NB Steel died after he fell off a ship, said the report. The ship named Adriatic Energy was owned by South Korean company Sinokor.

On September 17, Harunur, 39, died by falling off a ship. The worker of Bashundhara Toggi Green Shipbreaking yard was working on a ship called Fortune that was previously owned by the Indonesian company KYK Lines. He was declared dead upon arrival at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

On August 26, Rashel, 25, died when he fell off a ship into the sea, and was washed out by the high tide. He was dismantling a ship beached at the Simni shipbreaking yard, stated the report.

On August 20, Md Nuruddin was cutting a plate of the ship FV Sheng, when he fell. He survived with leg injuries. He is a worker of Arefin Enterprise.

The report also criticised the fact that the Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association continues to pressurise the government to recategorise the shipbreaking industry from "red" to "orange" category of industry.

Downgrading will no longer require the industry to obtain environmental impact assessments, and the association claims that the one to two months required for obtaining an environmental clearance hampers the breaking, pointed out the report.