Halda held hostage to greed

Rivers don’t live anymore, they merely exist. They exist as relics of their halcyon days when rivers were truly wild, mysterious, free -- or as a character in their own story, as told through poetry and music. Now they exist in inherited nostalgia. The High Court in a 2019 verdict granted rivers the legal status of “living entities”. But in reality, almost all the country’s rivers are struggling to survive due to encroachment, pollution and sand lifting. Below we look into the current state of Halda (Chattogram), Mayur (Khulna), Sonai (Sylhet) and Louhajang (Tangail) rivers and how the once majestic rivers are being held hostage to greed and negligence.

Looking at a satellite image taken in 2018, one will see a lush green landscape in the Fakira Chan area along the Halda riverside in Chattogram's Fatikchhari upazila.

But fast forward to 2024, there has been a drastic change in the same landscape.

A satellite image of the same area taken this year shows a barren landscape, void of greenery, and with signs of environmental damage.

The situation is the same at several other points on the riverbank due to indiscriminate and illegal soil extraction in broad daylight over the last four years, leaving the riverbank vulnerable and susceptible to erosion.

The soil lifters did not just confine themselves to extracting soil; they went as far as to construct a bridge for transporting soil using trucks in the Jogini Ghata area.

Locals alleged that the culprits turned the Halda riverbank into a hub for soil lifting and flouting laws including the Balu Mahal and Soil Management, Embankment and Drainage, and Environment Conservation Acts.

Halda, a prime natural breeding ground in the country for carp-like fish species, was declared a fisheries heritage in 2020.

The government subsequently banned different activities in the river and adjoining areas, including fishing, soil lifting, water withdrawal, motor-boat plying, and construction of dams.

Visiting different areas in the upazila recently, this correspondent observed some big holes were created as workers were lifting soil along the riverbank while trucks were carrying the soil to different locations.

"A syndicate led by Osman Gani, Badiul Alam alias Badi Member, Md Azgar, and their associates are engaged in this illegal soil lifting," said a local union parishad member wishing anonymity.

"No steps have yet been taken by the authorities concerned, which prompted them to become reckless," he added.

Arman Hossain, a resident of the Fakira Chan area, said, "The soil is usually taken to brick kilns."

Md Shafiqul Islam, a Halda researcher, said, "Destruction of riverbanks poses a serious threat of erosion, which will change the river's landscape while depleting fish production due to silt accumulation in the river."

Contacted, Osman Gani said, "I lifted soil from some areas there, but not anymore. I am engaged in a different business now."

Badiul Alam claimed, "I bought soil from lifters as customers requested it. But I was never engaged in soil lifting, let alone from riverbanks."

According to the Department of Environment, at least 50 brick kilns are currently operating in the upazila without obtaining necessary permission.

Md Ismail, vice president of the Brick Kiln Owners' Association of Chattogram, said, "We've already directed our members not to buy soil from Halda riverbank."

Asked, Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of the Department of Environment in Chattogram, said, "We will demolish these illegal brick kilns soon."

Meanwhile, officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board said they were not even aware of the criminal activities.

"We weren't aware of soil lifting from the Halda riverbank. Extracting soil from dykes and riverbanks is a punishable offence. We will take legal action after identifying the culprits," said Sowkat Ibne Shahed, BWDB executive engineer in Chattogram.

Abdul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram, said, "The matter is under surveillance, and we are working to identify the soil lifters to take legal steps against them."