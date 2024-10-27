Halda fishers struggle for survival

A loan programme intended to offer alternative livelihoods to fishermen affected by the fishing ban in the Halda river has failed to meet its objectives, resulting in a waste of public funds.

The Department of Fisheries (DoF) launched the programme in 2010 under the "Halda River Natural Fish Breeding Ground Development and Management Project (Phase-1)", disbursing Tk 2.3 crore in loans to 2,300 fishermen.

Each fisherman received Tk 10,000, with a repayment period of 1.5 years. However, the DoF has been unable to collect the loans.

Speaking with loan recipients and DoF officials, it was revealed that the initiative was poorly planned and lacked follow-up supervision. They said the programme was implemented without a feasibility study on loan disbursement or collection.

The Halda, a vital breeding ground for carp and home to endangered Gangetic dolphins, has been under a fishing ban since 2007. In 2020, a complete fishing ban was enforced, yet no compensation was provided to the 2,000 fishermen whose livelihoods depended on the river.

The affected fishermen, who were already struggling, found the loan amount insufficient to create any sustainable alternative livelihood. Some collect hilsa eggs seasonally, a few find work as day labourers, some pull rickshaws, but most of them just feel forgotten, left behind.

Ananta Jaladas, a fisherman from Madarikul Jelepara village in Chattogram's Hathazari upazila, used the money to buy essentials, saying, "We are still battling poverty to survive, let alone finding alternative means to thrive."

Shafiqul Alam, a Halda researcher, said the DoF finished their responsibilities only by providing loans to fishermen without offering any sustainable solutions.

Sribash Chandra Chanda, Chattogram district fisheries officer, said, "We dropped the loan programme as we don't have the ability to collect the loans. Instead, we have included an incentive programme to create alternative livelihoods for fishermen."

While the DoF has shifted its focus, the long-term impact of the failed loan programme continues to leave the fishermen in financial distress, with no effective alternatives to sustain their livelihoods, said experts.