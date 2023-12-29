Hajj registration extended till Jan 18

The government, in a notice issued yesterday, extended the Hajj registration deadline for 2024 until January 18.

It said aspiring Hajis would have to primarily deposit Tk 2.05 lakh, while the rest should be paid by February 29 for final registration.

One has to pay Tk 5,78,840 under the general package, and Tk 9,36,320 under the special package for attending next year's Hajj, likely to be held on June 16 depending on the moon sighting.

On December 21, the ministry had extended the deadline for registration, which began on November 15, till December 31.

The registration server will automatically stop once the registration quota is complete, the notice said.

If any intending devotee fails to perform Hajj, the money deposited for registration will not be returned.

Like this year, 1,27,198 devotees can perform Hajj next year. Of them, 10,198 can perform Hajj under government management while the rest under private management.

The government on November 2 announced the Hajj packages for 2024, after reducing the cost by Tk 92,450.