Hajj registration deadline extended till January 18

The government has extended the Hajj registration deadline for 2024 until January 18.

This is the second time the Religious Affairs Ministry extended the deadline for Hajj registration.

The ministry issued a notice in this regard today.

According to the notice, those who want to perform Hajj would have to deposit Tk 2.05 lakh for primary registration and the rest need to be deposited by February 29, 2024, for final registration.

One has to pay Tk 5,78,840 under general package, and Tk 9,36,320 under special package for attending next year's Hajj, which is likely to be held on June 16 depending on the moon sighting.

Earlier on December 21, the ministry extended the deadline for Hajj registration till December 31.

The server for the registration will automatically be stopped once the registration quota is finished, the notice added.

If any intending devotee fails to perform Hajj, the money deposited for registration will not be returned.

Like this year, 1,27,198 devotees can perform Hajj next year. Of them, 10,198 can perform Hajj under government management while the rest under private management.

The government on November 2 announced the Hajj packages for 2024, reducing the cost by Tk 92,450.

The Hajj registration process began on November 15.