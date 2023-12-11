Hajj registration deadline extended till December 31

The government yesterday extended the deadline for hajj registration till December 31.

The Religious Affairs Ministry issued a circular in this regard.

Registration for hajj 2024 began on November 15 and was supposed to end yesterday.

The deadline for the registration will not be extended any further, the notice added.

Around 1.27 lakh Bangladeshis will be able to perform hajj in 2024. Among them, 10,198 can avail of this facility under the government management while the remaining 1,00,017 will be under private hajj management, according to the ministry.

A pilgrim will have to spend minimum Tk 5.89 lakh to perform hajj under private hajj agencies.

On the other hand, pilgrims will have to pay Tk 5.78 lakh for the general package, and Tk 9.36 lakh for the special package to perform hajj under the government hajj management. Hajj is likely to take place on June 16 next year depending on moon sighting.

According to the recent decision of the Saudi government, the final list of Hajj pilgrims for 2024 must be sent to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah by January 7, 2024, the religious affairs ministry said in the notice.