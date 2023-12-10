Hajj registration deadline extended till Dec 31

The government today extended the deadline for hajj registration till December 31.

Religious Affairs Ministry issued a circular in this regard.

Registration for hajj 2024 began on November 15 and was supposed to continue till today.

The deadline for the registration will not be extended any further, the notice added.

Around 1.27 lakh Bangladeshis will be able to perform hajj in 2024. Among them, 10,198 can avail this facility under the government management while the remaining 1,00,017 will be under private hajj management, according to the ministry.

A pilgrim will have to spend minimum Tk 5.89 lakh to perform hajj under private hajj agencies.

On the other hand, pilgrims will have to pay Tk 5.78 lakh for the general package, and Tk 9.36 lakh for the special package to perform hajj under the government hajj management.

Hajj is likely to take place on June 16 next year depending on moon sighting.