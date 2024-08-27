Hajj registration to begin Sept 1

The primary registration for the 2025 hajj will begin on September 1 and continue till November 30 through both public and private channels, the religious affairs ministry said yesterday.

The deadline for the registration will not be extended, said a ministry press release.

Any previous or new pre-registered person can do primary registration by depositing Tk 3 lakh. The remaining amount of the hajj package price must be paid within the time specified in the package.

The pre-registration fee for both public and private channels is Tk 30,000.

The quota for pilgrims from Bangladesh is 1.27 lakh. When this quota is filled, the primary registration process will automatically close.

This year's hajj package price will be subject to the costs at the Saudi end and airfare.

However, efforts will be made to reduce the price of general hajj packages compared to last year.

In the normal hajj package, a maximum of six seats will be in a room at a home or hotel. However, a package upgradation facility will be available.

Hajj agencies can send pilgrims with special package facilities. The list of agencies initially qualified to conduct hajj activities is available at www.hajj.gov.bd. Moreover, any hajj-related information can be known by calling 16136.

To perform hajj under the government hajj management, one can complete pre hajj registration through e-hajj system (www.hajj.gov.bd), e-hajj BD mobile app, all union digital centre, divisional and district offices of Islamic foundation, Baitul Mokarrom Mosque, or the hajj office at city's Ashkona hajj camp.

To do so under private management, one will have to complete registration through government approved private hajj agencies.

The religious ministry has called upon pregnant women and people suffering from chronic diseases like cancer, advanced cardiac, liver cirrhosis, kidney disease, infectious tuberculosis, and dementia not to register for hajj.